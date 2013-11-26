Still no sentence for man convicted of killing hospitalized wife

The 66-year-old Massillon man accused of fatally shooting his wife inside Akron General Hospital was back in court on Wednesday.

In an Akron Police interrogation video John Wise admits that he shot his wife, Barbara, in the head in her hospital room at Akron General Hospital in August 2012.

John Wise says he shot his wife to keep her from suffering

An Akron jury convicted a 68-year old man Friday of aggravated murder. John Wise shot his wife Barbara in the head while she laid in bed at Akron General Hospital in August of 2012.

The trial began Monday for the man who is accused of shooting and killing his wife while she was suffering form an illness in her hospital bed. Two witnesses testified today, the testimony continues Tuesday.

Trial begins for man accused of killing wife while she was in hospital

The Massillon man found guilty of shooting his wife in the head at the hospital had a status hearing on Tuesday morning.

John Wise was found guilty of killing his wife while she was hospitalized at Akron General in August of 2012.

The county prosecutor asked the judge to give Wise a manslaughter sentence, taking Wise from serving life in prison to six years. However, the judge requested additional briefs in the case, and said a six year sentence isn't allowed under the law presented to her by prosecutors and defense.

Wise's defense lawyer claim his client was insane at the time of the shooting, but prosecutors maintained he knew what he was doing.

The couple had been married 45 years.

