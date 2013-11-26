Still no sentence for man convicted of killing hospitalized wife - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Still no sentence for man convicted of killing hospitalized wife

John Wise in court John Wise in court
AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

The Massillon man found guilty of shooting his wife in the head at the hospital had a status hearing on Tuesday morning.

John Wise was found guilty of killing his wife while she was hospitalized at Akron General in August of 2012.

The county prosecutor asked the judge to give Wise a manslaughter sentence, taking Wise from serving life in prison to six years. However, the judge requested additional briefs in the case, and said a six year sentence isn't allowed under the law presented to her by prosecutors and defense.

Wise's defense lawyer claim his client was insane at the time of the shooting, but prosecutors maintained he knew what he was doing.

The couple had been married 45 years.

