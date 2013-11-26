PHOTOS: Armed, masked man robs PNC Bank in Sheffield Village

Sheffield Village Police and the Cleveland FBI are looking for an armed bank robbery suspect.

The masked man robbed the PNC Bank on Abbe Road around 11 a.m. Tuesday. He stated it was a bank robbery while brandishing a black handgun.

The suspect is described as a man, approximately 5'9" and 150 - 160 lbs. The suspect was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a black full face "grim reaper" mask and athletic shoes.

He was observed heading south away from the bank on foot.

No physical injuries were reported.

PNC has offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, prosecution and conviction of the suspect responsible.



Tips can remain anonymous and can be provided to the Cleveland FBI office at 216-522-1400 or the Sheffield Village Police Department 440-949-6155.

