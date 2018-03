The following cities have issued a parking ban due to the snowy weather:

The City of Stow Mayor's Office has issued a Snow Ban . Any vehicles found on the street during a Snow Ban are subject to ticket and/or tow at the owner's risk and expense.

Mayor's Office has issued a Snow Ban . Any vehicles found on the street during a Snow Ban are subject to ticket and/or tow at the owner's risk and expense. The City of Green has issued a parking ban through Thursday, November 28 at 6 a.m.

has issued a parking ban through Thursday, November 28 at 6 a.m. The City of Hudson has issued an emergency snow parking ban effective through 4 a.m. Thursday, November 28.

Vehicles are prohibited from parking on the streets until the ban has been lifted. This does not include the marked diagonal or parallel parking spaces in front of the Main Street stores, on E. Main Street, or diagonal or parallel parking spaces in the downtown area or in First & Main.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.