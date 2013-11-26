Ice artist creates sculpture for Crocker Park - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Ice artist creates sculpture for Crocker Park

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

Ice artist Aaron Costic was hard at work Tuesday on the ice sculpture for Crocker Park in Westlake.

The ice throne will be placed in front of Menchie's Friday morning.

Costic, whose family owns Elegant Ice Creations, will also be doing gigantic ice sculptures for Cleveland Rocks New Years Eve celebration.

Elegant Ice Creations has been around for over 24 years. They make their own ice and they are the largest ice sculpting company in the entire Midwest.

