Day of performance lottery for WICKED at Playhouse Square

A day-of-performance lottery for a limited number of orchestra seats will be held for WICKED, which is returning to PlayhouseSquare with performances from December 4, 2013 - January 5, 2014.

Two and one-half hours prior to each performance, people who present themselves at the PlayhouseSquare Ticket Office will have their names placed in a lottery drum; thirty minutes later, names will be drawn for a limited number of orchestra seats at $25 each, cash only.





This lottery is available only in-person at the box office, with a limit of two tickets per person. Lottery participants must have a valid photo ID when submitting their entry form and, if chosen, when purchasing tickets.





WICKED, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Pippin, Godspell, Disney's Enchanted, Academy Award® winner for Pocahontas and The Prince of Egypt) and book by Winnie Holzman ("My So Called Life," "Once And Again" and "thirtysomething"), is based on the 1995 best-selling novel by Gregory Maguire.





The musical is directed by two-time Tony® Award winner Joe Mantello (Take Me Out, Love! Valour! Compassion!, The Vagina Monologues) and features musical staging by Tony® Award winner Wayne Cilento (Aida, The Who's Tommy, How To Succeed…). WICKED, the untold story of the witches of Oz, is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.





WICKED features set design by Tony® Award winner Eugene Lee (Ragtime, Show Boat, Candide, Sweeney Todd), costume design by Tony® winner Susan Hilferty (Spring Awakening, Into the Woods, Assassins), lighting design by Tony® winner Kenneth Posner (Tony® Award winner for The Coast of Utopia, Hairspray) and sound design by Tony Meola (The Lion King). Stephen Oremus is the show's music supervisor.





Orchestrations are by William David Brohn, with dance arrangements by James Lynn Abbott.





Having just celebrated its 10th Anniversary on October 30, there are currently nine productions of the musical worldwide: New York, London, Japan (Tokyo), Australia/New Zealand (Auckland), South Korea (Seoul), Latin America (Mexico City), a U.K. Tour, and two concurrent North American National Tours.





Broadway's #1 show for an unprecedented nine consecutive years, WICKED has been declared "A Cultural Phenomenon" by Variety and "The Best Musical of the Decade" by Entertainment Weekly.





WICKED begins performances December 4 at the State Theatre at PlayhouseSquare, playing for five weeks through January 5, 2014. Tickets are currently on sale at the PlayhouseSquare Ticket Office, online at www.playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.





Due to the holidays, performance days and times vary; please check www.playhousesquare.org for the most up to date performance schedule.





Currently the best availability for tickets can be found in the following performances:





Thursday, December 5 at 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 24 at 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 26 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Friday, December 27 at 8:00 p.m.

Monday, December 30 at 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 31 at 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 2 at 8:00 p.m.

Friday, January 3 at 8:00 p.m.





WICKED is part of the KeyBank Broadway Series at PlayhouseSquare.

