Thanksgiving Storm Update: Lake Effect Snow Wednesday

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Winter storm warnings continue for the eastern counties from Geauga and Ashtabula counties. We are getting reports up to six inches where we thought it would happen, in the Youngstown area.

[WATCH VIDEO - 2 p.m.]

[WATCH VIDEO - 3 p.m.]

[WATCH VIDEO - 4 p.m]

[WATCH VIDEO - 5 p.m]

[WATCH VIDEO - 6 p.m.]

[WATCH VIDEO - 7 p.m.]

[WATCH VIDEO - 9 p.m.]

[WATCH VIDEO - Wednesday Morning Update]

Some cities have began to issue parking bans. Due to the pending winter storm, the City of Green has issued a parking ban from Tuesday, November 26 at 6 p.m. to Thursday, November 28 at 6 a.m.

The City of Barberton has issued a snow parking ban from 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 26th until 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 27th.

The City of Cleveland Division of Streets is ready and waiting for the snow this season as evidenced by the following:

All city salt domes are full

The City of Cleveland snow removal fleet is ready to be deployed as soon as the snow hits the ground with 50 trucks, 10 road graders and 14 4 x 4 pick ups/small dumps ready

There are 34 full-time and 60 seasonal drivers available who will be on-duty as the need arises

A number of auxiliary crews are on standby should the snow fall exceed 8-10 inches.

Stay with 19 Action News for hourly updates.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.