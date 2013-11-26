Cleveland Police investigating thefts of air conditioning units

Cleveland Police Officers say they have had several reports of thefts of air conditioning units around W. 58th Street between Bridge and Lorain Avenues.

The suspects may be driving a U-haul truck.





Be on the lookout for these males lurking in back yards and loitering around the back and sides of homes where air conditioning units are installed.





Winter is a popular season for this type of theft, because people don't often notice for several months.





Police need your help here, please call them if you see something suspicious, or call the 2nd district, 623-5200 or 623-5205, with information on suspects.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.