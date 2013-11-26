Deadly Police Chase: Two federal lawsuits expected soon

This week marks the one-year anniversary of a long Cleveland Police chase that turned deadly, and we've learned lawyers are putting the finishing touches on two federal lawsuits.

The lawsuits are expected to be filed at any time now.

They would be filed on behalf of Malissa Williams and Timothy Russell, and they are expected to be wrongful death suits saying officers used excessive force.

13 officers fired 137 shots. Police felt they were justified since officers thought they'd heard a shot from the car, they thought they'd seen a weapon. Plus they say the car wouldn't stop and drove at officers. However, no weapon was found with the suspects.

A county grand jury is considering whether any criminal charges should be filed against officers.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights