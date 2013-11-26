College students trek to class, despite the weather

Most students at the University of Akron say a few inches of snow won't keep them from classes on Wednesday.

When you are in college, a snow day usually doesn't happen because here at UofA -- it has to be too dangerous to get to campus for classes to be canceled.

The city has the potential to receive three-to-six inches of snow over the next 24 hours.

Zach Beadnell who's from Medina says, "There might be a few kids who leave early but most kids will go to class tomorrow. We have class scheduled so we have to go no matter what."

UofA will have classes Wednesday and then give students Thursday and Friday off for the holiday.

"I am use to it. I just put my heavy coat on and start walking," said Alexandera Oring.

If a student wants to leave early due to the holidays or a potential snow fall university officials say the student can work out those details with individual instructors.

College student Brittany Paul who commutes from Wadsworth says, "I know a lot of my friends are having to leave and get out of class because they have to go home tomorrow. I know some people are canceling class. If you can't make it just don't come."

