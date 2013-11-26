Browns add TE Andre Smith

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns on Tuesday were awarded TE Andre Smith via waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. In addition, the team waived OL Patrick Lewis and WR Brian Tyms.

A 6-4, 270-pound player officially in his second NFL season out of Virginia Tech, Smith appeared in three games with the Cowboys this season and was inactive for eight contests. He spent the final three weeks of the 2012 season on Dallas' practice squad. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Bears in 2011, Smith spent the first eight weeks of that season on Chicago's practice squad before being elevated to the active roster, but was inactive the final eight weeks.

In college, Smith appeared in 54 games with 25 starts and registered 39 catches for 438 yards and seven touchdowns. He attended Seneca Valley High School in Germantown, Md.