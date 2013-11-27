Overnight snow storm, Shoveling safety tips, Free holiday meals

Good Wednesday morning Northeast Ohio!



A Thanksgiving snow storm pushed through the area overnight, 19 Action News is bringing you team coverage this morning on the winter weather.

Plus, snow shoveling can certainly be good exercise, but it can also be dangerous. Your heart rate and blood pressure increase during strenuous activity. That, coupled with the body's natural reflex to constrict arteries and blood vessels when exposed to the cold, is a recipe for a heart attack. Read tips on how to shovel safely at 19ActionNews.com

And, looking for a free Holiday meal this season? Click here for a list of locations that are serving them up this holiday season!

19 Action News begins at 4:30 a.m.!

Click for the latest on your forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

You can stay informed by downloading the 19 Action News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.

19 Action News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of 19 Action News. Also join us on Facebook to become a 19 Action News Facebook Weather Watcher.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. TextSTOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.