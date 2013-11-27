Good Wednesday morning NE Ohio: Lake Effect Snow Showers, HIGH 33

Good morning northeast Ohio.



WEDNESDAY: Lake Effect Snow showers. Windy. High:33

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: bitterly cold and some lake effect snow showers. LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Lake Effect snow early mainly east. Wind chill: 14.HIGH: 28

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. High: 32

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. High: 36

SUNDAY: Cloudy. High: 38

