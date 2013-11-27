Snow Totals: How much snow did you get?

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

As of 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Weather Service is reporting:

ASHTABULA COUNTY...

JEFFERSON 5.0 932 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

ROAMING SHORES 3.5 927 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

PIERPONT 2SE 3.0 931 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

ASHTABULA 2.2 909 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

CONNEAUT I-90 2.0 916 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

ASHTABULA 1SW 1.7 1016 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER



CUYAHOGA COUNTY...

1 ESE NORTH ROYALTON 3.0 911 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

NORTH ROYALTON 2.1 1015 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

GARFIELD HTS 2.0 932 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

BROADVIEW HTS 1.3 929 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

BEREA 1.1 913 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

CLEVELAND-OLD BROOKL 1.0 909 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

CLEVELAND HOPKINS AI 1.0 1000 AM 11/27 ASOS

EUCLID T 935 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER



GEAUGA COUNTY...

MONTVILLE 3.5 912 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

HAMBDEN TWP 3.1 910 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

CHARDON 2.8 921 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

CLARIDON TWP 1.8 916 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER



HOLMES COUNTY...

FRYBURG 1S 1.5 954 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER



HURON COUNTY...

NEW LONDON 3NW 0.1 952 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER



KNOX COUNTY...

FREDERICKTOWN 5E 0.7 931 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER



LAKE COUNTY...

PERRY TOWNSHIP 3.0 931 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

MENTOR 2.5 918 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

MADISON VILLAGE 1.6 1023 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

MADISON-ON-THE-LAKE 0.5 928 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER



LORAIN COUNTY...

N RIDGEVILLE 0.4 955 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER



LUCAS COUNTY...

TOLEDO EXPRESS AIRPO T 1002 AM 11/27 ASOS



MAHONING COUNTY...

BOARDMAN SE 6.0 933 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

AUSTINTOWN 2.5 911 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

POLAND 2.0 934 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER



MEDINA COUNTY...

WADSWORTH 2.5 1017 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

HINCKLEY 2.3 907 AM 11/27 TRAINED SPOTTER

MEDINA 2.0 953 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

BRUNSWICK 1.9 935 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

LODI 1.2 956 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER



MORROW COUNTY...

MARENGO 0.5 917 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER



PORTAGE COUNTY...

HIRAM 2.2 1017 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

KENT 2.1 952 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

RAVENNA 1E 1.5 1022 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER



RICHLAND COUNTY...

MANSFIELD/ONTARIO 1.0 957 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

MANSFIELD LAHM AIRPO 0.4 1002 AM 11/27 ASOS

MANSFIELD 7NE 0.3 956 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER



STARK COUNTY...

ALLIANCE 3.0 910 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER



SUMMIT COUNTY...

GREENE 3.0 928 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

AKRON CANTON AIRPORT 2.9 959 AM 11/27 ASOS

CLINTON 2.8 918 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

BATH 1.5 1021 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

SAGAMORE HILLS 1.4 918 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

STOW 1.4 933 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

TALLMADGE 1.2 913 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

CUYAHOGA FALLS 1.0 910 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER



TRUMBULL COUNTY...

WARREN 4.5 957 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

YOUNGSTOWN WARREN AI 3.4 1002 AM 11/27 ASOS

NEWTON FALLS 3.2 956 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

MESOPOTAMIA 2.5 955 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER



WAYNE COUNTY...

WOOSTER 7N 1.1 953 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

KIDRON 1N 1.1 920 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

DOYLESTOWN 1.0 952 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

DALTON 1.0 1015 AM 11/27 SNOW SPOTTER

Click HERE to check your flight status at Hopkins International Airport.

How much snow do you have on the ground? Join the Facebook conversation!

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.