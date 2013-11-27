Snow Totals: How much snow did you get? - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Snow Totals: How much snow did you get?

Thanksgiving Snow in Canton (Source: 19 Action News viewer Michael Bush) Thanksgiving Snow in Canton (Source: 19 Action News viewer Michael Bush)

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

As of 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, the National Weather Service is reporting:

ASHTABULA COUNTY...
   JEFFERSON              5.0   932 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   ROAMING SHORES         3.5   927 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   PIERPONT 2SE           3.0   931 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   ASHTABULA              2.2   909 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   CONNEAUT I-90          2.0   916 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   ASHTABULA 1SW          1.7  1016 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           

CUYAHOGA COUNTY...
   1 ESE NORTH ROYALTON   3.0   911 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   NORTH ROYALTON         2.1  1015 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   GARFIELD HTS           2.0   932 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   BROADVIEW HTS          1.3   929 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   BEREA                  1.1   913 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   CLEVELAND-OLD BROOKL   1.0   909 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   CLEVELAND HOPKINS AI   1.0  1000 AM 11/27  ASOS                   
   EUCLID                   T   935 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           

GEAUGA COUNTY...
   MONTVILLE              3.5   912 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   HAMBDEN TWP            3.1   910 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   CHARDON                2.8   921 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   CLARIDON TWP           1.8   916 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           

HOLMES COUNTY...
  FRYBURG 1S             1.5   954 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           

HURON COUNTY...
   NEW LONDON 3NW         0.1   952 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           

KNOX COUNTY...
   FREDERICKTOWN 5E       0.7   931 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           

LAKE COUNTY...
   PERRY TOWNSHIP         3.0   931 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   MENTOR                 2.5   918 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   MADISON VILLAGE        1.6  1023 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   MADISON-ON-THE-LAKE    0.5   928 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           

LORAIN COUNTY...
   N RIDGEVILLE           0.4   955 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           

LUCAS COUNTY...
   TOLEDO EXPRESS AIRPO     T  1002 AM 11/27  ASOS                   

MAHONING COUNTY...
   BOARDMAN SE            6.0   933 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   AUSTINTOWN             2.5   911 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   POLAND                 2.0   934 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           

MEDINA COUNTY...
   WADSWORTH              2.5  1017 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   HINCKLEY               2.3   907 AM 11/27  TRAINED SPOTTER        
   MEDINA                 2.0   953 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   BRUNSWICK              1.9   935 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   LODI                   1.2   956 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           

MORROW COUNTY...
   MARENGO                0.5   917 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           

PORTAGE COUNTY...
   HIRAM                  2.2  1017 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   KENT                   2.1   952 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   RAVENNA 1E             1.5  1022 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           

RICHLAND COUNTY...
   MANSFIELD/ONTARIO      1.0   957 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   MANSFIELD LAHM AIRPO   0.4  1002 AM 11/27  ASOS                   
   MANSFIELD 7NE          0.3   956 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           

STARK COUNTY...
   ALLIANCE               3.0   910 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           

SUMMIT COUNTY...
   GREENE                 3.0   928 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   AKRON CANTON AIRPORT   2.9   959 AM 11/27  ASOS                   
   CLINTON                2.8   918 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   BATH                   1.5  1021 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   SAGAMORE HILLS         1.4   918 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   STOW                   1.4   933 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   TALLMADGE              1.2   913 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   CUYAHOGA FALLS         1.0   910 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           

TRUMBULL COUNTY...
   WARREN                 4.5   957 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   YOUNGSTOWN WARREN AI   3.4  1002 AM 11/27  ASOS                   
   NEWTON FALLS           3.2   956 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   MESOPOTAMIA            2.5   955 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           

WAYNE COUNTY...
   WOOSTER 7N             1.1   953 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   KIDRON 1N              1.1   920 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   DOYLESTOWN             1.0   952 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER           
   DALTON                 1.0  1015 AM 11/27  SNOW SPOTTER

Click HERE to check your flight status at Hopkins International Airport.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.

