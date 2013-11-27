Elderly man assaulted in bathroom at Midway Mall

Elyria Police are investigating after an elderly man was assaulted in the bathroom of the Midway Mall.

Captain Costantino tells 19 Action News the 78-year-old victim was standing in the bathroom around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when he was sucker punched in the face.

Luckily, the elderly man wasn't seriously injured in the senseless attack.

The victim told police he didn't know his attacker, and hadn't talked to him before he was punched.

Captain Costantino says he can't confirm if the attack was part of the nationwide knockout game, in which the object is to knock out an unsuspecting person with one punch.

