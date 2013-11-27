Cold and Snowy, Thanksgiving Eve Travel, Chemical Spill Leads to Evacuations

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: bitterly cold and some lake effect snow showers. LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Lake Effect snow early mainly east. Wind chill: 14.HIGH: 28

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. High: 32

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. High: 36

SUNDAY: Cloudy. High: 38





Expect roads to be busy the next few days.

AAA is estimating 90 percent of Thanksgiving travelers will be driving to their destinations this year.

It comes as gas prices hit their lowest levels for the Thanksgiving holiday since 2010.

If you're wondering when roads will be busiest, AAA has the answer.

It says most people are planning to leave for trips tomorrow.

Sunday is expected to be the second busiest travel day this week as people return from their trips.





Police say 400 households were affected by a chemical spill on CSX train tracks in Huron County.

At 11:42 p.m. Tuesday, a caller notified police of a leaking train on North Main Street in Willard.

Upon arrival, police found that the 33,000 gallon railcar was leaking styrene monomer, a highly flammable substance, through a four inch hole.

Willard High School is being used as an emergency shelter.

Police say that CSX is directing clean-up crews who are expected to work over the next few hours.





Julia Tullos, WOIO Assignment Manager