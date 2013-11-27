Suspect arrested in Ashtabula double homicide

A 27-year-old man is accused of murdering two people in Ashtabula.

The victims were shot on Monday evening at a home on Hiawatha Avenue.

One man died at the house, and the other man died at the hospital.

The victims names are not being released pending family notification. One victim is in his early 20s and the other in his early 30s.

19 Action News has learned the double homicide suspect was arrested Tuesday morning at an Ashtabula hotel.

The motive is still under investigation, but police tell 19 Action News the crime is not domestic and the suspect knew at least one of the victims.

Charges are expected to be filed on Wednesday. The suspect's name will be released after he is charged. Police say he bounces back and forth between Ashtabula and Cleveland.

