Update: Rescued Mama dog, puppies doing well thanks to kindhearted Cleveland cop

A Cleveland police officer going above and beyond the call of duty for a pregnant stray dog. Officer John Lyons works 3 rd shift and when he comes across stray dogs, he brings them back to the jail until his shift is over and then makes it his personal mission to find these unwanted pups loving homes.

While on his beat earlier this month, Officer Lyons found a sickly pregnant dog and brought her to his home so he could care for her. Early in the morning on November 18, the dog gave birth to a litter of pups.

The mother dog, now named Claire, and puppies are doing great! Claire is recovering from a cough and congestion, which she is taking some meds for. The puppies, according to Officer Lyons, are eating like machines and growing fast!

Anyone interested in contributing toward vetting costs can make a donation to the Westpark Animal Hospital: http://www.westparkanimalhospital.com/

