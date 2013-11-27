Missing autistic New Jersey teen found at Cleveland shelter

An autistic teen missing for a week from New Jersey has been found safe in Cleveland.

Michael Karwan, 19, was found at the Volunteers of America Shelter on Walton Avenue on Tuesday night.

Karwan was last seen at his family's New Jersey home on November 19. He apparently left without a coat or hat after a dispute with his parents over homework.

Over the next week, Karwan traveled by bus from Monmouth County to Manhattan and from New York via Philadelphia and Pittsburgh before arriving in Cleveland. Upon his arrival in Cleveland on Saturday, Karwan attempted to check-in to an overcrowded men's shelter run by Lutheran Metropolitan Ministries (LMM), but was referred to the Volunteers of America (VoA) shelter.

After checking into the VoA shelter, an employee from the LMM men's shelter recognized the missing man after seeing a Facebook newsfeed item detailing Karwan as a missing person and prompting the employee to report the teen's location to Marlboro police.

Marlboro forwarded the information provided by the employee to Cleveland police, who after arriving at the shelter ran a routine check of the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database where they confirmed Karwan was listed as a missing person.

He has since been reunited with his family.

