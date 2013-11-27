One man found guilty in drive-by shooting; police still looking for 2nd suspect

A Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Jury convicted a man for his role in a September 2012 drive-by shooting, but police are still looking for the passenger that fired the machine gun.

Late Tuesday afternoon Sheldon Seals, 26, was found guilty on 13 criminal counts.

Evidence at trial showed that on September 29, 2012, a car driven by Seals pulled up in front of a house in the 3300 block of West 59th Place in Cleveland at approximately 4 a.m. Shots were then fired into the house where four people were sleeping.

Cleveland Police Officers on patrol in the neighborhood hurried to the sound of the gunfire and gave chase to the car.





During the roughly five-minute pursuit, a passenger jumped out of the car with an object that officers later found and identified as an AK-47 rifle. A magazine and ammunition matching that weapon were found inside the car.





Seals eventually abandoned the car and was captured after a brief foot chase by police.

Common Pleas Court Judge Jose A. Villanueva will sentence Seals on January 15, 2014.

His passenger, identified as Cory Middleton, 26, of Cleveland, also was indicted in the case but remains at large.





Anyone with information about Middleton should contact Second District detectives at 216.623.2719. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 216.252.7463.



