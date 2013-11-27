Best Buy employee carjacked outside Midway Mall

A Best Buy employee was carjacked in the parking lot of Midway Mall Tuesday afternoon.





Elyria Police say the female victim had just gotten off work, when an unknown man jumped into her car and began choking her and demanding money.





The 22-year-old woman told the suspect her purse was in the trunk. When the man got out to look for the purse, she ran back into Best Buy and the suspect drove off with her vehicle.





Police are looking for the victim's car, a 1998 teal Ford Escort, license plate ELV1496. If you spot the vehicle, please call police at (440)-323-3302.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.