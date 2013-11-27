Corrections officer disciplined in inmate's suicide

An Ohio corrections officer has been disciplined for a death row inmate's suicide during his watch.

Convicted murder and rapist, Billy Slagle was found hanging in his jail cell at Chillicothe Correctional Institution in August, just days before he was set to be executed.

Officer John McCollister has been issued a removal with a last chance agreement, meaning if during the two years that the last chance agreement is in place a violation of the employee standards occurs, the removal will be effective.

According to the report, McCollister did not complete all the required rounds and security checks in Death Row 3, but indicated in the electronic log the checks had been made.



Police say 26 years ago, 18-year-old Slagle broke into his neighbor Mari Anne Pope's Cleveland home and stabbed her 17 times with a pair scissors. Turns out two children she was watching that night heard the attack.

See the full agreement HERE.



Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.