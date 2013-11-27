Report: Cavaliers shopping Waiters

Cleveland (WOIO) - The Cavaliers are shopping guard Dion Waiters, according to ESPN, and multiple teams, including the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers could be in play for the former first-round pick.





Waiters was the # 4 pick in the draft in 2012, and hasn't lived up to his billing, on the court or in the locker room. Waiters reportedly got into a physical altercation with forward Tristan Thompson during a players-only meeting on November 13th, and is frustrated by what he believes is a double-standard when it comes to Cavaliers star guard Kyrie Irving.





Copyright 2013 WOIO All rights reserved.



