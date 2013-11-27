Exclusive: Federal lawsuit being filed in deadly police chase

Connect with Cleveland 19! More>>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office rolled out a program in 2006 that tried to help companies, like Fresh Mark, hire employees legal to work in this country.More >>
The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office rolled out a program in 2006 that tried to help companies, like Fresh Mark, hire employees legal to work in this country.More >>
A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media.More >>
A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media.More >>
A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever.More >>
A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever.More >>
The Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank works year round to make sure children stay connected to books and up to speed with literacy. They're in the midst of their summer “Stop the Slide” campaign.More >>
The Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank works year round to make sure children stay connected to books and up to speed with literacy. They're in the midst of their summer “Stop the Slide” campaign.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>