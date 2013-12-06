Worldwide Candle Lighting remembering children gone too soon

The Westlake United Methodist Church will participate in the Worldwide Candle lighting at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

"This kind of loss is so profound," says Jennifer Howell of Westlake about her daughter Danielle Koran.

Thirty-three-year-old Danielle appeared to be a woman who had it all - a successful career, a man who clearly adored her and a young daughter whose smile would melt any heart.

"She was born to be a mom," described Howell, "she was so happy when she found out she was pregnant. It's so sad."

Danielle died suddenly not long after Mother's Day. That was the last time Jennifer Howell talked to her daughter.

"It was Mother's Day and she was trying to have Ella come in the room, and say, "Happy Day, Grandma!!" It was so sweet."

Dealing with the grief left behind by the loss of her daughter has often left Howell feeling alone. Connecting with other parents who've lost their children makes the pain more bearable.

"Somehow I am at peace with my sorrow because somehow by reaching out to others to give them comfort I am getting it back."

That's what's happened since Howell got involved with the Worldwide Candle Lighting.

For the 17th year in a row services will be held and candles will be lit around the world for children who have passed away too soon.

Howell suggested her church, Westlake United Methodist take part in the Candle Lighting. There will be shining lights for beautiful souls like Danielle Koran who are still with us in spirit.

"Ella has kept Danielle's spirit alive. That's what I want her to learn to know that mommy's spirit is in her and we stay connected."

