Cleveland Area Homeless try to Escape Freezing Temps

Cold Weather causes even more of a strain on those who are homeless, and living in poverty. If you are looking to help, here are some places to get started. The City Mission: Laura's Home Women's

With temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, most of us bundle up and do our best to avoid being outside. But there are some like Curtis, who only wanted us to use his first name, who would be forced to live outside in the cold if it weren't for organizations like the Salvation Army in Cleveland.

"People die out here," says Curtis.

Curtis has been homeless for a year, but says life is looking up for him. Some others out there, not so well along on their journey.

In fact it's not hard to drive around Cleveland and wonder about those you see - many of whom appear to be spending a good amount of time outside - moving from place to place in search of some warmth

On any given night, people like Beau Hall from the Salvation Army is out driving around along with other volunteers looking for people living on the streets that need to come in from the cold. He says he focuses on East Cleveland because the need seems to be greater there.

"We pull up and people come out from wherever they are to get a hot meal, and it's a blessing," says Hall.

Those that will agree to go are offered shelter from the cold, but some chose to stay outside, and they are offered warm clothing and blankets.

Back at the Salvation Army's family shelter on Prospect Avenue, 108 escape the elements - over half of those are children.

"We should be looking out for each other. You have to think: we could be in the same situation as the person you see on the street," says Kanonie Hall of Cleveland. He's a volunteer.