Clevelanders dig out and try to stay warm

You can hear the scrape of the shovels hitting pavement loud and clear along with the sights of children playing seen all over this neighborhood on Cleveland's West Side.

It's a scene repeated all over northeast Ohio.

"I looked outside this morning and said are we in the North Pole? I just thought about all the shoveling we will have to do today. It will be horrible," says Jeremias Badea.

Luckily Jeremias' dad made a major dent in clearing the driveway. The family is heading to church. What they saw the night before left them worried about the roads this morning.

"I was driving yesterday. I saw about four accidents going down to Steelyard," Badea added.

Conditions seemed to be a little better hours later, but the snow is continuing to fall.

While some are digging out to get out. Some people are trying to deal with not having any heat and trying to stay warm.

People like Lisa Sutton-- her furnace doesn't work.

"We are using little electric heaters to stay warm."

"Is it working?"

"Somewhat. We have two in the living room; one for my son and one in my bedroom," explains Sutton.

Long time Clevelander Tonya Still says she's seen mother nature be much harsher before.

"In November and December it used to be you couldn't get out, black ice. So this isn't the worst I've seen," Still says.

Still's says she's seen enough of this and will now head to Florida - for real.

"I won't miss the cold part, but the fun part - just to look out the window and see it falling and see Christmas."

