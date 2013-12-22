Flooding worries in Valley View and Lakewood

One by one cars flew through the flooded Canal Road in Valley View. Drivers ignored the high water signs and were captured on live TV flying through the mess.

Experts say this is a good way to get yourself in a bad situation. It doesn't take much water to pick up and move a car. Each one of these drivers taking a chance. This area like most parts of Northeast Ohio spent the day under a flood warning.

In parts of Lakewood, homeowners watched carefully because many have had trouble with water coming into their basements.

Along Delaware Avenue the waters rose around Carabel Road. The intersection was marked with orange cones.

"The first time I've seen the water get that high up over there," said Neal Teresko.

Luckily, the rains seemed to stop in just enough time to keep the water at bay. Teresko is one of the lucky ones who still has yet to have any problems with flooding in this home.

"Not a bit. Just dumb luck you know. Picked the right house when I bought it. A lot of the people in this area were concerned? Oh yeah. Oh yeah."

Temperatures are warm but about to drop.

"Yeah could wear shorts," said Bob Sawyer.

A nice break from the brutal cold, but let's face it, this rain isn't what most were hoping for.

"Plenty to go around this year. There goes our white Christmas," said Teresko with a smile.