Flu Season's aches being felt all over Northeast Ohio

Inside Metro Hospital, about one third of those who've been admitted probably have the flu. That's according to Doctor Craig Bates. Flu Season is in full swing right now.

"At least half the patients I've had here in our observation unit, of the 14, were related to the viral symptoms which could be related to the influenza or other viruses," says Dr. Bates.

Besides the way the flu makes you feel with body aches, coughing, runny nose and fever, some forget how deadly the virus can be. Fifty thousand people die from the flu every year. Five have died in Texas so far from the swine flu strain.

"It seems like a lot of the people with respiratory illnesses, asthma or emphysema - those are hit the hardest that we have to admit to the hospital.

But perfectly healthy people can also be taken down by influenza.

"Don't underestimate how severe influenza can be. It really is a big deal. It isn't just having a little virus. It's still worth getting vaccinated."

Getting a flu shot is the easiest and most effective way of protecting yourself. Many insurance companies will pay for you to get the shot.

