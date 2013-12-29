CO leak causes Wyndham hotel to evacuate, 21 guests sent to the hospital

Twenty-one people went to the hospital and 180 other guests were evacuated from the Wyndham hotel after a carbon monoxide leak Saturday morning.

According to Fire Lieutenant Larry Gray, the Cleveland fire department responded to the call for a carbon monoxide leak at 9:30 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters found the level of carbon monoxide was high enough to evacuate 180 guests to the first floor where it was safe.

Dominion East Ohio also responded to the leak and confirmed there was an issue with the boiling system.

Several guests suffered from nausea and dizziness—common symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure.

Nineteen guests, ranging in age from 9 months to 66-years, were transported to the hospital.

Two guests drove themselves to the hospital for treatment.

Guests were permitted to return to their rooms at 2 p.m.

The Wyndam Hotel has not released a statement.

One family's weekend getaway was cut short because they say they had to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

For Andrea Bucey-Tikkanen of Hudson, a weekend that was supposed to be full of good old fashioned Cleveland Christmas Fun turned into a huge headache - literally.

"I feel as if something went wrong," says Bucey-Tikkanen.

It all started with a strange smell inside the family's hotel room as well as in their hallway at the Wyndham. The odor was so bad that Andrea called the front desk not once but twice.

"To us, it smelled like natural gas, and that's what we told the front desk."

Later, Andrea says they were told an engineer had analyzed and identified the smell as a sewer odor that was said to not be toxic or hazardous. The next morning Andrea's husband and daughter woke up with headaches. A short time after that, the hotel was evacuated.

"We watched a man and a five year old boy enter an ambulance."

And then Andrea's family ended up at the hospital too.

"We were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning, spent about five hours with oxygen."

The family was then released from the hospital.

Andrea says what disappoints her and her husband most is that no one has called from the Wyndham to ask how they are doing.

Still, they're thankful things didn't turn out worse.

"We feel better. Our concern is: what if we had no woken up?"

