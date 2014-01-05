Clevelanders brace themselves for subzero temperatures

Cuyahoga County is warning its residents to take precaution this week as temperatures are expected to drop to dangerous conditions.

Cuyahoga County is warning its residents to take precaution this week as temperatures are expected to drop to dangerous conditions. The county is encouraging residents to follow these tips during the

Extreme winter weather is expected to arrive in the Tri-State on Monday and sub-zero temperatures and wind chill factors can wreck havoc on the human body and the home.

Extreme winter weather is expected to arrive in the Tri-State on Monday and sub-zero temperatures and wind chill factors can wreck havoc on the human body and the home.

FirstEnergy is urging its customers to begin preparations this weekend for sustained sub-zero temperatures and wind chills that are expected to impact its service territory beginning Monday and Tuesday.

FirstEnergy is urging its customers to begin preparations this weekend for sustained sub-zero temperatures and wind chills that are expected to impact its service territory beginning Monday and Tuesday.

With ice and snow in this week's forecast, AAA encourages drivers to plan ahead for safe driving in wintry weather. "Be aware of your surroundings and listen to weather and traffic conditions in places

With ice and snow in this week's forecast, AAA encourages drivers to plan ahead for safe driving in wintry weather. "Be aware of your surroundings and listen to weather and traffic conditions in places

No parking bans have been issued in the following cities:

No parking bans have been issued in the following cities: The City of Lorain has issued a City Wide emergency snow parking ban. Effective Midnight Saturday January 4, 2014. There is no parking on all

A number of businesses and attractions have closed due to the extreme cold.

The winter storm that's on it's way is supposed to of course bring snow, but also temperatures we haven't seen since 1994. People in the Cleveland area are getting ready and will hopefully heed to warnings for both humans and pets.

"I got my extra coat, my scarf in here. I got a blanket here," says Shelesa Weeks as she shows off what's inside her car trunk.

Weeks is well prepared for the second round of what could be an even more punishing winter storm - the second in just a week.

"I feel as though this is the calm before the storm, before the arctic blast they are predicting," added Weeks.

There's so much snow left behind from the last blast of winter weather many are still walking in the streets and bundling up to stay warm.

"This is a very Cleveland winter that we have not had for a very long time, and it's taking a lot of people by surprise, but this is what I remember growing up here, and it's back!" says Miranda Seals of Cleveland.

So many stocking up on groceries planning to stay inside for at least the next couple of days. Alysa Arnold says she'll keep her kids home from school if the temperatures plunge the way they are predicted to.

"If it's that cold like they say it's going to be."

Some tips from experts: Never use your oven to heat your house; Keep space heaters at least three feet away from flammable objects; Wear a hat, and in subzero temperatures, make sure your scarf is covering your face.

Keep in mind below zero temperatures are not only dangerous to us but also animals. Over the next several hours the air temperature could fall to 20 plus degrees below zero.

"They are loved ones too, so we have to look out for them," added Weeks.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.