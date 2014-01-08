Fatal house fire in Painesville

Firefighters say a woman dies in an early morning apartment fire in Painesville. The blaze broke out around 5 a.m. Wednesday at 50 East South Street between Liberty and S. State Streets. This is a house broken up into four apartments.

Firefighters say a woman dies in an early morning apartment fire in Painesville. The blaze broke out around 5 a.m. Wednesday at 50 East South Street between Liberty and S. State Streets.

Lots of smoke and even a few flames lingered well into the afternoon hours on East South Street in Painesville, after an early morning fatal fire.

Five tenants were inside, but only four made it out.

"I got a call early this morning from the landlord, saying the house was on fire. And I wanted to try to get a hold of our daughter. She lived on the first floor," said Karl Simons.

His daughter was unaccounted for. The blaze was initially called in as a dryer fire, but the Fire Chief Mark Mlachak says there was no dryer on the first floor where it started.

"The fire ran quickly up into the attic space, so it quickly developed into a fully involved house fire," Mlachak.

The landlord says the woman inside was just 25 years old. He and her father thought her pet might've tried to save her.

"Her dog was here. They opened the door when the fire first started and the dog ran out. We're wondering if he was trying to arouse her," Simons said.

Forty firefighters worked to put out the fire but the frigid temps may have been working against them.

"We had low water flow when we arrived here from two different directions. We don't know if we had a water main break or not…still trying to find that out," Mlachak said.

The victim worked as a desk clerk at a Travelodge.

"She loved to do it. It didn't pay very much but she really loved greeting the people," said Simons.

The Lake County Coroner's office now working to make a positive identification and determine the official cause of death.

The landlord has set up funds for the victim, as well as the tenants displaced. Donations can be made at any Key Bank, under Painesville Fire Victims Fund.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.