Restaurants counting on big Valentine's Day weekend

Valentines Day can make or break some businesses. And with the nasty weather keeping so many inside and at home much of the winter, restaurants are counting on busy dining rooms this weekend to make up some ground.

You can smell the romance and the risotto in the air at Lockkeepers, a fine dining staple in Independence for years.

"I like to make something nice with lobster, more than anything lobster, scallops, seafood…chocolate cake. You can't go wrong with that," said Chef Alberto Leandri.

He is prepping his Valentine's Day specials, as the restaurant readies for 220 reservations.

"Reservations have actually been busier this year than I've seen in the last eight years. The phone is just ringing off the hook," said General Manager, Brian Woehrman.

He says they're counting on tonight's momentum to fill up their dining room through the three day holiday weekend. This harsh winter kept many of their regulars from being so regular.

"It was really, really cold and nobody wanted to go out...it did happen over weekends, in times when we would normally have a bit of business. I'm not very happy about that, but I'm excited to get busy again tonight," said Woehrman.

He says they plan to turn the corner with a hundred and fifty tables for two tonight.

