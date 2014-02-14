Inside American Greetings on this holiday reserved for expressing love

Saying how you feel with a card from American Greetings

Valentine's Day translates into some romance driven cash for card companies.

Cleveland based American Greetings makes millions so you have a chance to tell someone how you really feel.

Our Denise Zarella found cupid's helpers enthusiastic at the workplace, working on nailing down your expressions.

The cards capture the hearts of all from saying "sexy" to showcasing the elegance of romance with glitter and intricate details.





Kelly Ricker of American Greetings says Valentines Day is second only to Christmas when it comes to the card business.





There are nearly 350 designers who work at the headquarters.





They have a unique skill to reach deep inside themselves to produce a product that will touch you and your loved ones.





That said, there are a lot of laughs and a lot of tears that filter through the company; and, their Valentine's can please everyone in your life including your pooch!





There is also an American Greetings app which even caters to the customer who loathes the holiday reserved for love.





Anyone can send a card with the app, to anyone, with any electronic message.





Whichever style you prefer American Greetings has the inner cupid in you covered.





Again Ricker, "Valentine's Day is a day when people want to reflect on their relationship and talk to someone and take a moment to say, 'You are important to me. I love you, and here's why.'"





Love is why we're here after all, right?





If you found yourself at the store buying a card on Feb 14, 2014 you were not alone.





80% of American Greetings customers buy their Valentine's Day cards at the last minute.



