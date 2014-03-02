Warm indoor escapes from the bitter cold

Hard to believe spring will have technically sprung by the end of this month. \

Tired of waiting for warmer weather?

So were we.

So our Denise Zarella found a couple of great escapes we can access without buying a plane ticket or driving very far.

First stop: the Golf Dome in Chagrin Falls where it is 64 degrees and might as well be sunny inside.

This is the only Golf Dome in Northeast Ohio.

Coming here to hit balls is a winter ritual for Gregg Prevette and his seven-year-old son, Rob.

"Kind of a father-son thing. This is a good way to escape the winter and look forward to the upcoming golf season, which is hopefully coming soon," says Prevette.

In fact, conditions have been too cold on most days for Rob to even go sledding.

Just a few steps away from Gregg and his son, a simulator makes three longtime frat brothers feel like they are at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

"Even the controlled weather inside the dome makes it nice. It's really good," describes Emerick Corsi of Russell.

If golf isn't your thing - there's always the Cleveland Auto Show.

This warm indoor escape will keep the never ending winter from driving you crazy and is at the I-X center all week long.

