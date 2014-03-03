Cleveland State students duke out the cold

In this institution of higher learning, low temperatures and heavy snow has made it tough to be a student.

"It's been brutal between classes freezing my butt off," says Jake Starr-Martin, a sophomore at Cleveland State.

Most of the students at Cleveland State University are commuters, which makes things even more difficult. Classes were only canceled once for an entire day because of bad weather. There were two half-days due to weather related issues since the beginning of January.

"They stay open no matter what. They are pretty much always open," adds Starr-Martin.

Once on campus, sub-zero temperatures have a tendency to turn sidewalks into ice walks.

"The whole courtyard, there's people falling, and I've fallen and coming to my car, it's really cold," described Katie Maxwell, a senior.

But aside from everything you see on the surface here, there's one thing inside the buildings on campus that will warm you up. Something called the Inner link. Basically, you can walk from building to building for seven blocks without ever stepping outside.

"There's an inner link, which is nice. Everything is connected, but getting to your parking spot to the building is still rough," says Starr-Martin.

Gabriella Llerena is a freshman who chose to leave sunny Sarasota, Florida, to attend CSU.

"This is not what I expected when they said it would be cold. This is horrible," says Llerena.

Coming to Cleveland, she says, is still a good choice, despite the failing grade she'd give her first winter.

"I'm glad. It's difficult. I just wish it wasn't so cold for so long."

