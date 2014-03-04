Soldier's remains return to Cleveland

The body of a soldier, killed in Korea decades ago, is now finally returning home.

His family is all gone now.

Private First Class Donald Durfee was just 19-years-old when he was killed in action at the Chosin Reservoir Battle in North Korea.

Four years later, in 1954, his remains were turned over to the U.S. as an unknown. It wasn't until this past November that he was identified, through military DNA registry.

"It just means a lot to me to know some of them are coming back, finding their way back," said John Marinchek, President of the Korean War Veterans Association.

Today he was given a hero's welcome, arriving at Hopkins Airport with an escort from the U.S. Army.

"It took 64 years but he found his way home," Marinchek.

"It's something that needs to be done. There are literally thousands of P.O.Ws and M.I.A.s. This was a 19-year-old kid from Cleveland and it took him 60 years to come home," said Jon Silvis, with Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

Durfee has no surviving family around, so others felt like coming to pay their respects was the right thing to do.

"He has nobody. So we came down here to honor him," said Sam Regan, a Korean War Veteran.

"You see the Korean War Veterans...they never knew him and yet they're coming to say goodbye. That's a real tribute," said Silvis.

"I came to pray for him, even though I don't know him…but we're fellow G.I.'s," said Regan.

Durfee will lie in honor again Wednesday from 11am-1pm at the Craciun Berry Funeral Home, 7200 Detroit Road in Cleveland. He will be buried on Thursday at 2:30pm at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman.

