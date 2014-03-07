Fish Fry Friday at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church

You'll find the volunteers at St. Josaphat's Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral busy for the next several Fridays preparing authentic ethnic dishes for Lenten season.

The tables are being set, and the finishing touches are being made on mouthwatering ethnic favorites you'd expect to bite into during the Lenten Season.

"We have what's called Borsch, or Ukrainian beet soup, salmon dinners, baked fish, baked cod, fried cod, and pierogies. We have cabbage and noodles, and we have potato pancakes. We have shrimp, French fries, and pizza for the kids," says Rose Pengryn of Saint Josaphat's Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral.

You'll find Pengryn and her fellow volunteers at Saint Josaphat's Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral for the next several Fridays, with the exception of Good Friday, during the Lenten Season.

This is one of the church's biggest fundraisers.

This year, the proceeds are needed more than ever.

"We have heating bills galore and a snow plowing bill," adds Pengryn.



Prayers are also much needed here, too. Most who go to this church have family and friends struggling with the crisis in Ukraine.



"I just talked to my cousin on Sunday, and the stories she was telling me... it's hard to believe what's going on there," Pengryn solidifies the situation in southeast Europe the entire parish is watching from afar this Lenten season.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.