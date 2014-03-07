Ford moving truck production to NE Ohio

New Ford medium-duty trucks to be built in northeast Ohio

Ford is investing $168 million to retool the Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, moving production of their medium-duty F-650 and F-750 trucks from Mexico to Ohio.

Hundreds of employees at the plant rallied around their leaders as they unveiled the medium-duty trucks that'll now be made right here in Northeast Ohio.

They'll go into production early next year, keeping as many of the plant's 1600 hourly workers employed as possible.

"Now we've got a future. We've got something to look forward to because it was uncertain for a long time," said one shift worker.

Ford's President of The America's, Joe Hinrichs, says when times were tough, this team remained dedicated.

"That's one of the main reasons why we're here today, to say Ford is committed to you, the plant, the community and the state of Ohio, for the long term," said Hinrichs.

For decades the team at the Ohio Assembly Plant built E-Series cargo and passenger vans. That production will end later this year.

But thanks to Friday's announcement the assembly line will stay in operation, cranking out these trucks for years to come.

"It couldn't be better for the U.S. work force. It couldn't be better for us here in Ohio…in Avon. It's awesome," said another shift worker.

