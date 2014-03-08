Painesville mom battles power outage, lost groceries while her son battles cancer

Power has been restored to 2,400 customers in Lake County. Entire neighborhoods spent Saturday night and all of Sunday March 2, 2014 in the dark and cold.

With frigid Sunday temperatures making heating homes a challenge, thousands of Lake County residents aren't even equipped to try.

Painesville mom Angela Sladek has more concerns then just the snow. How the power outage is affecting her.

Lights out for the second time in Lake County since last week.

Painesville City Hall has been opened now as a warming center.

Residents tell our Shanice Dunning they're frustrated and cold.

Angela Sladek family sits on the couch waiting in the cold for the power to come back on.

"You can't eat. You have no heat. You have to try to stay warm," Sladek shares her story.

She's one of almost 50,000 affected by the outage Saturday.



FirstEnergy officials say a problem with the transmission tower caused the power to shut down at 6:30 a.m.

For Sladek this outage costs more than a day in the dark.

She's lost money on spoiled groceries and she's concerned about her 6-year-old son, who's battling brain cancer.

Sladek describes, "I worry about him not having heat to keep him warm."

The family leaves to stay warm at a relative's house, but everyone doesn't have that option.

Residents without a place to go can wait it out at City Hall.

One resident said, "I'm a taxpayer and I'm really upset that this is happening again."

Even though there's a lot of frustration, they're still grateful City Hall is open for them."

"What you gonna do but deal with it. I know they're doing the best they can."

City officials will keep the warming center open until the power came back on.

