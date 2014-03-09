Mom wants justice for her murdered, 16-year-old son

At a very young age Reginald Johnson wanted to make a difference.

"He volunteered a lot. He actually volunteered with a lot of children. He taught a lot. He prayed a lot in the community," says Regina Hannett, Reginald's mom.

Just weeks before Christmas "RJ" as he was known to family and friends announced he wanted to serve his country in the Army, but that wasn't to be. His mother remembers some of the last words she said to "RJ."

"I love you. We always said we loved each other. So, I was happy about that," says Hannett.

Just hours later, Regina Hannett got the call no parent ever wants to get. Her 16-year-old son had been shot.

RJ and his brother had gone to a basketball game at Collinwood High School. At some point, a fight broke out. Everyone went running. Shots were fired. RJ was hit. His brother held him until EMS could arrive.

RJ died just days before Christmas.

"I bought him a leather jacket for Christmas - a leather jacket. It just hurts," says Sheila Hannett, RJ's grandmother.

It's now been over two months, and there are still no arrests. No new information. Police called the shooting gang related.

RJ's family says they're hoping that a $2,000 reward offered by Crimestoppers will lead to an arrest. RJ's mom wants to see the killer pay for what he did to her son, but she says she's not angry at him.

"I would embrace him - for real. I forgive him for what happened, but I know that it was wrong. I am sure he wasn't trying to hurt me," says Hannett.

Regina Hannett says she wants to spread love, not hate. Hate, she says, won't bring RJ back.