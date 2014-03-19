Second Pothole Killer at work on Cleveland streets

Getting rid of the countless potholes is a big job. They've made driving even more hazardous and expensive this winter.

But those who've spotted the Pothole Killer in their neighborhood finally have hope.

"Last year they were bad. This year is worse, ten times worse," said Thomas Perez.

Those pesky potholes are good for Perez's auto repair business, but bad for his neighborhood.

Enter the Pothole Killers, which worked their way down Clark Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard today. The city is prioritizing the locations based on the worst conditions.

They've already gone through 122 tons of hot asphalt in an effort to make our streets whole again. A third machine is expected to roll into town by the end of the week.

Eleven other hot asphalt crews and two concrete repair teams are also on the streets today.

