Investigators pick apart the rubble to find answers

Posted by Denise Zarrella, Reporter
Posted by Cleveland 19 Digital Team
GARRETTSVILLE, OH (WOIO) -

FireCrews and Investigators still on this protected scene in downtown Garrettsvilletwo days after a massive blaze. Thirteen businesses gone. Over acentury of memories went down with nearly half of the downtown.

"Honestly, it feels like somebody died, like a death in the family. It's very hard," says Brenda Bracken, a life long resident. 

Two firefighters suffered smoke inhalation but were treated and released. There were people in at least five of the businesses at the time of thefire on Saturday afternoon, but no one else was hurt. The State FireMarshall says this was not arson, but it may be negligence. Men withtorches were spotted on the roof of this building before flames were spotted.

"We are in the process of figuring out what type of roofing they weredoing. Were they doing tar roofing? Were they doing hot sealing? We're just not sure yet, so that's why we are trying to find them to makesure we know exactly what they were doing," says Jeff Koehn of the StateFire Marshall's office. 

Inthe meantime, the focus of the people of Garrettsville, now slowly seems to beshifting to rebuilding and trying to start over.

"Wegotta get it back. We have to get it back," says Bobbie Taylor ofGarrettsville, "I have massive ideas running through my head thatwon't stop on how to help these people get it back."

