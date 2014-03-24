Investigators pick apart the rubble to find answers

New details in a massive fire that ripped through historic parts of downtown Garrettsville on Saturday afternoon. The State Fire Marshal tells 19 Action News that it appears the fire started on the roof of the Johnson Hardware Building where some roof repairs were being done.

The ATF and State Fire Marshall are expected to be on the scene to investigate a massive fire that ravaged historic parts of downtown Garrettsville. 13 businesses were destroyed in the Saturday afternoon

FireCrews and Investigators still on this protected scene in downtown Garrettsvilletwo days after a massive blaze. Thirteen businesses gone. Over acentury of memories went down with nearly half of the downtown.



"Honestly, it feels like somebody died, like a death in the family. It's very hard," says Brenda Bracken, a life long resident.



Two firefighters suffered smoke inhalation but were treated and released. There were people in at least five of the businesses at the time of thefire on Saturday afternoon, but no one else was hurt. The State FireMarshall says this was not arson, but it may be negligence. Men withtorches were spotted on the roof of this building before flames were spotted.



"We are in the process of figuring out what type of roofing they weredoing. Were they doing tar roofing? Were they doing hot sealing? We're just not sure yet, so that's why we are trying to find them to makesure we know exactly what they were doing," says Jeff Koehn of the StateFire Marshall's office.

Inthe meantime, the focus of the people of Garrettsville, now slowly seems to beshifting to rebuilding and trying to start over.

"Wegotta get it back. We have to get it back," says Bobbie Taylor ofGarrettsville, "I have massive ideas running through my head thatwon't stop on how to help these people get it back."

