Spring Break Activities

Many parents are pretty tapped out when it comes to indoor activities after our harsh winter -- but there's plenty out there to keep them happy and busy.

"They love the Art Museum, they love the Natural History Museum. Anytime we can get them outside it's great," said Lindsay Maloney of Twinsburg.

The Great Lakes Science Center offers daily and weekly spring break camps. Kids can build LEGOs, robots and study "candyology."

"It's kind of like chemistry with a twist, using candy as a lot of your reactions so they're be burning up gummy bears in an explosive reactions, making ice cream out of liquid nitrogen," said Dante Centuori, with the GLCS.

Animal lovers can sign up for Cleveland MetroParks Zoo's full or half day spring break camp. It focuses on the transition animals make from winter to summer.

"They're going to talk about conservation of some of those animals, and squeeze in the arts and crafts. By the end of the week, we're really hoping that the child knows a lot about that one theme, so that they're really connected to the wildlife that they see here at the zoo," said Christine Korhnak, education manager at the zoo.

The Cleveland Botanical Garden's "Big Spring" event gives budding gardeners a chance to make a mud pie, run through the ladybug labyrinth, build a boat, or have a tea party.

If your kid requires a bigger thrill, try Sky Zone in Westlake or the IX Indoor Amusement Park.

Also inside, water park resorts, like Kalahari, are running specials through Easter.

