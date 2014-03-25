RTA riders subjected to looking at trash -- but not for long

Trash riders see riding on the RTA.

Riding the RTA through the city's there's one thing riders can't miss -- trash!

On the green line stretch from Tower city to Shaker, there's garbage all over.

"Plastic bags blowing around and just litter," said one rider.

Lordes Sanchez said she is most annoyed when she see's plastic bags. Sanchez rode the RTA downtown to the Film Festival.

"All of those plastic bags hanging around the trees and the branches, I personally think they should be banned," said Sanchez.

With so many visitors this in town this week for the event, she's worried they may get the wrong idea about the city.

"It takes some of charm of the train away making people think that there are going to not a good place," said Sanchez.

Other riders agree saying, "it makes it look like people in Cleveland don't care."

However, perception is everything. One RTA rider from Brooklyn said he didn't think the clutter was that bad. "I'm from New York and New York subways are much filthier -- this is a big change," he said.

But riders wont have to look at the trash much longer. Spring cleaning is in the near future.

Mary Shaffer, an RTA public relations representative, says that the Rapid Recovery program will start on April 1.

At that time workers will walk along the sides to clean up the mess.

Shaffer said that RTA is only responsible for cleaning its property. Cities and municipalities are required to maintain non-RTA property.

Shaffer also adds that prevention is the key to keeping the RTA clean.

"Before there is trash, there is someone illegally throwing it there," she said.

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.