Public Square Renovation Plans

The city has grand plans for a new park in Public Square.

Public Square as we know it may not exist by the end of 2015. And to Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed, that's a good thing.

"At this time people feel unsafe. It looks ugly and there's so much traffic going here and there," said Reed.

The city and the Downtown Cleveland Alliance are working together to turn artist renderings into reality. Joe Marinucci, President and CEO of DCA says fifty percent of the design is done.

"It's beyond that preliminary concept phase and they're working to create more details like building materials, those types of things," said Marinucci.

The plan as it stands would close two blocks of Ontario and leave Superior Avenue open only to buses. But further transit studies will determine if that change is really possible.

"Other cities have done it. So what we've got to look at is what those other cities have done, because if we're going to talk about walkability and gathering space, there's no bigger gathering space than Public Square," said Reed.

Marinucci says right now, the square simply serves as a place for people to wait for a bus.

"That is still a very important function but we want to overlay that with other functions, other activities, more green space, amenities that would make the square more inviting to people to spend significant time," said Marinucci.

The city is in the middle of fund raising for the project. There will a public session in the next month or so to give people a chance to weigh in on the plans.

