Akron PD looks for the driver in hit-skip that left 11-yr-old injured

Its been two weeks since 11-year-old Dwayne Grant was hit by a driver on South Arlington Street in Akron while walking to school.

The driver sped off leaving Dwayne in the street with a broken leg.

On Tuesday Akron Police released surveillance video of a man that they say may be connected to the incident.

Police have identified this man but are not releasing his name because he is a person of interest, and nothing has been confirmed.

Detectives plan to interview the man about the incident.

While the driver who hit Dwayne sped off and kept going, there's one person who stopped to help him, and for that his family is forever grateful

Carlesha Williams, a sophomore at Akron East High School, was there when Dwayne was hit.

"I was just so scared," said Carlesha.

Carlesha and Dwayne attend different schools but take the same route each morning.

"I heard something and looked back and he was on the floor," remembers Carlesha.

She called police and comforted Dwayne until help arrived.

"I told him just stay still," says Carlesha.

Dwayne's family brought Carlesha flowers for her kind act.

Carlesha says she only did what she knew was right. "I feel like they should've stopped and they're a bad person because that is what they would've wanted if their child was hit." ​

