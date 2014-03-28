Saving lives, Medina police add Narcan antidote to life-saving tools

The NFL was stunned in early August when Garrett Reid, Eagles coach Andy Reid's oldest son, was found dead in his room at Lehigh University, home of Philadelphia's training camp. On Thursday, the Northampton

A 31-year-old mother of three, who is a recovering heroin addict doesn't want us to use her name, but she's more than willing to tell her story.

A 31-year-old mother of three, who is a recovering heroin addict doesn't want us to use her name, but she's more than willing to tell her story.

Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Thomas P. Gilson announced Friday that 195 heroin-related overdose deaths occurred in the County in 2013. "Like so many partners working in the field, it was my hope that 2013 would see the number of heroin fatalities decrease, but that was not the case," said Dr. Gilson.

Local law enforcement officials are hosting a special training seminar today. The training is for an antidote for the dangerous street drug that's becoming all too popular-- heroin.

Local law enforcement officials are hosting a special training seminar today. The training is for an antidote for the dangerous street drug that's becoming all too popular-- heroin.

Heroin killed 20 people in Medina County last year but police there will have a new tool that promises to prevent more fatal overdoses.



"What we're trying to do is prepare the battlefield. We all know this heroin epidemic is getting worse by the day," said Medina Police Chief Pat Berarducci.

He says they've been averaging about one heroin overdose a week and CPR can't save everyone.

"At the end of the day it's our job to save lives. That's what this is about," he said.



Patrolmen in Medina are now being trained and will be equipped with Narcan, an antidote for a heroin overdose.



"Opiates knock people out, they stop breathing. What the Narcan does is interfere with the effect of the opiate and within 2-8 minutes, an individual can recover," explained Dr. Thomas Tulisiak with the Cleveland Clinic.



The goal is for each officer to have the nasal spray on hand at all times. They will be distributed the first week of April. A single dose of the synthetic narcotic costs about $60. This is a small price to pay to give someone a second chance.

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.

