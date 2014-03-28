Saving lives, Medina police add Narcan antidote to life-saving - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Saving lives, Medina police add Narcan antidote to life-saving tools

Heroin killed 20 people in Medina County last year but police there will have a new tool that promises to prevent more fatal overdoses.

"What we're trying to do is prepare the battlefield. We all know this heroin epidemic is getting worse by the day," said Medina Police Chief Pat Berarducci.

He says they've been averaging about one heroin overdose a week and CPR can't save everyone.

"At the end of the day it's our job to save lives. That's what this is about," he said. 

Patrolmen in Medina are now being trained and will be equipped with Narcan, an antidote for a heroin overdose.

"Opiates knock people out, they stop breathing.  What the Narcan does is interfere with the effect of the opiate and within 2-8 minutes, an individual can recover," explained Dr. Thomas Tulisiak with the Cleveland Clinic.

The goal is for each officer to have the nasal spray on hand at all times. They will be distributed the first week of April. A single dose of the synthetic narcotic costs about $60. This is a small price to pay to give someone a second chance.

