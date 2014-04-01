Local Detective Gets the Acting Bug

Cleveland is getting ready for its close-up as Captain America: The Winter Soldier premieres tonight in Valley View.

Cast and crew spent weeks filming in town.

And one local police officer can't wait to see the finished product.

He got the acting bug after getting hired as an extra when The Avengers was filming here. Now this local law enforcement agent can add "shield agent" to his resume.

When Marvel came to Cleveland to film the new Captain America movie, Orange Village Detective, Mike Debeljack landed a coveted gig as an extra, then as an actor.

During the winter soldier filming, he scored a spot on a driving precision team. He worked with the second unit, or the stunt guys.

"It was exciting, every single time that I did it. I was in the city, the shoreway, wherever they needed cars. It was a pretty neat experience," he said.

After eight days of work on that crew, he was hired for the first unit, working with the stars of the film.

"At that time had the opportunity, and was fortunate enough to be in one of the major scenes," he said.

In that scene he got to handcuff the Black Widow herself, Scarlett Johansson.

He's going to the premiere tonight for the cast and crew, with the hope that his part isn't on the cutting room floor.

"I don't know if I made the final cut. We'll see. Fingers crossed," Debeljack said.

