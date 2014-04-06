Toddler falls in 3-feet deep hole

A two-year-old fell in this three-feet deep hole and was rescued by a neighbor who saw her tumble.

Aliyah looks over the yellow caution tape that wasn't there when she took a tumble into the hole filled with water.

It happened in an instant. One minute two-year-old Aliyah Woods was running outside to play. The next, she fell into a three-feet hole filled with water.

Lynetta Curry is her mother. She recalled, "It scared me to see my baby in all that water struggling to get out."

Mother Lynetta Curry is thankful a neighbor at the apartment complex they live in, the Willson Apartments on 59th Street and Chester Avenue, could get to her quickly and saved her daughter from nearly drowning. The question is where did the hole come from? Why didn't someone alert residents before little Aaliyah fell in? And when will it be closed up?

Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) told Curry the hole was a result of a pipe burst, but hasn't answered her other questions.

Again Curry in her confusion, "They're not saying anything. They just asked if she was okay and that was it."

And since the hole hasn't been fixed yet Aliyah's father took the matter into his own hands. He dragged a door from this dumpster and covering it up so that no one else can fall in it .

Thankfully Aliyah is okay but still shaken up. Right now she doesn't even wanna be around water."

CMHA has blocked off the area and officers are guarding the potential accident area around the clock.

Curry is grateful her toddler is safe but she wants the problem resolved.

"My baby had to get hurt to bring that to CMHA's attention, Curry pointed out. "That's messed up. It's wrong. "

Aliyah was taken to the hospital after the incident to have her head and stomach pains addressed. She'll have her follow-up doctor's appointment on Monday, April 7. Luckily, right now, it doesn't appear she suffered any injuries from the fall.

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.