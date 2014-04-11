Salons help fight human trafficking

A new state public awareness campaign requires salons to display posters to show victims that they can get help.

From cutting hair...to fighting crime! A new state law requires hair stylists to take on a new role and help stop human sex trafficking.

Victims are often in plain sight at places like hair and tanning salons. So, the state is now making these establishments post signs and educate their staff about identifying and helping these victims.

The data is hard to come by, but in Ohio alone, it's estimated that more than one-thousand 12 to 17-year-olds are involved in the sex trade.

"This is a crime that doesn't discriminate. It can happen in any zip code. We've seen it in rural, suburban and urban areas," said Jackie Komos with the Collaborative to End Human Trafficking.

She says victims don't often self identify, so she's encouraged by the state's new public awareness campaign, requiring salons to display posters showing victims where they can get help.

"A trafficker may take a victim to a hair salon in order to change their appearance to avoid detection, or because they want them to have blonde hair instead of brown hair," she said.

Kelly Kadas, the owner of Bozalodz, a salon in Tremont, says clients dish a lot when they're under the dryer.

"A lot of times people with have a confidence and a trust with their stylist that you may hear or pick up on things that may give you clues that they're not in a good situation in their home life," said Kadas.

"I went to the stylist two days ago and we talked for two hours straight. Imagine the conversation that will result because of that poster," said Komos.

The new law also requires an hour of continuing education about human trafficking each license renewal period. Kadas is happy she and her staff will know the red flags.

"If you can get in a position to help anyone who's in a bad position, why not? Why not be aware and educated on what we can do to help."

